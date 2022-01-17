carVertical (CV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $73,977.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. carVertical has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $73,977.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00057770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

carVertical Coin Profile

carVertical is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

