Casper Price Down 0.1% This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. In the last seven days, Casper has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $349.85 million and approximately $10.67 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00061985 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00069946 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.88 or 0.07643283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,528.90 or 0.99868586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00069069 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,607,104,508 coins and its circulating supply is 3,049,302,591 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

