Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 5.8% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Caterpillar by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 86.7% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 28.2% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 7.0% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,970,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,230. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.91 and a 200-day moving average of $206.09. The stock has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.34 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.94.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

