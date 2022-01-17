Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $116,871,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 556,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,048,000 after acquiring an additional 279,272 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $29,971,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,120,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,422,000 after acquiring an additional 228,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 412,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,064,000 after acquiring an additional 197,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $118.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

