CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 468,300 shares, an increase of 97.3% from the December 15th total of 237,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,561.0 days.

OTCMKTS CCDBF traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.40. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.32. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $59.41.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCDBF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

