Celer Network Trading Up 31.4% Over Last Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $511.07 million and approximately $96.93 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00056786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

CELR is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,169,481,458 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.