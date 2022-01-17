Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Centene were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Centene by 101.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,038 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,188,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,488,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Centene by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after buying an additional 1,205,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Centene by 126.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,098,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,016,000 after buying an additional 1,171,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $80.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $582,130.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $591,533.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,419 shares of company stock worth $9,752,253. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

