Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Update

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the December 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.0 days.

OTCMKTS CTOUF remained flat at $$13.80 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. Charter Hall Group has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Get Charter Hall Group alerts:

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.