Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,316,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,557 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.80% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $40,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,854.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 556,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 528,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,315,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,015,000 after purchasing an additional 297,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,692,000 after purchasing an additional 285,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 444.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 275,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 224,661 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $2,345,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $674.46 million, a PE ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 1.96.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLDT. TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

