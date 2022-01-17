Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:CLAYU) Lock-Up Period Will End on January 17th

Chavant Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CLAYU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, January 17th. Chavant Capital Acquisition had issued 8,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 20th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAYU opened at $10.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,581,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,990,000.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.