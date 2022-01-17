Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $126.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

