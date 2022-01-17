Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 300.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

NYSE:CHE opened at $485.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $503.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. Chemed’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.