Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$16.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHW. Raymond James raised their price target on Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cormark raised their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

TSE CHW traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$14.20. 3,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,858. Chesswood Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$235.72 million and a PE ratio of 11.63. The company has a current ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.81.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$37.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chesswood Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesswood Group news, Director Edward Sonshine sold 30,800 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.39, for a total value of C$443,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,218. Also, Director Frederick William Steiner sold 2,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total value of C$28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,585,681. Insiders have sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock worth $728,374 in the last three months.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

