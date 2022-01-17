Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$16.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHW. Raymond James raised their price target on Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cormark raised their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
TSE CHW traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$14.20. 3,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,858. Chesswood Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$235.72 million and a PE ratio of 11.63. The company has a current ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.81.
In other Chesswood Group news, Director Edward Sonshine sold 30,800 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.39, for a total value of C$443,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,218. Also, Director Frederick William Steiner sold 2,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total value of C$28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,585,681. Insiders have sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock worth $728,374 in the last three months.
Chesswood Group Company Profile
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
