CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 52.5% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 26.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $165,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on UUUU. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $7.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.45. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

