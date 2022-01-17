CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on PINS. UBS Group downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

PINS opened at $32.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average of $51.59. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $5,005,405.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $952,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,027 shares of company stock worth $21,129,208. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

