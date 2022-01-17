CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,872,845,000 after purchasing an additional 238,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,652,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,850,000 after buying an additional 63,899 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,484,000 after buying an additional 40,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,365,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,180,000 after buying an additional 27,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $127.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.08.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

