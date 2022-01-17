CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.37 Million Stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,732 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 1,158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 152,900 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 86,428 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 64.5% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 14.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,060,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 255,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 890,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

NXE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. raised their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

