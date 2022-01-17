CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) by 26.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 689,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,825 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Akumin were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKU. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Akumin by 301.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akumin by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 446,270 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akumin by 78.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akumin by 62.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

AKU opened at $1.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71. Akumin Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Akumin Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

