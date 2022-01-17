CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in PTC by 67.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in PTC by 0.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in PTC by 8.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $115.88 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.41.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.