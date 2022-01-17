CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,668 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,828,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,792,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,502,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,162,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

BAMR opened at $58.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.38. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

