CIBC Raises Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$13.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PEY has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.27.

TSE PEY opened at C$10.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.77. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$218.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.7599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,382,920. Also, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.85, for a total transaction of C$236,922.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,374,622.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,396.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

