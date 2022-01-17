Citigroup Boosts iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $165.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $141.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.59 and its 200-day moving average is $76.33. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 261.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 115,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 57.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,156,000 after buying an additional 126,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 172.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

