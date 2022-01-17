Citigroup Inc. Acquires 29,256 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 29,256 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $41,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.92.

NYSE DPZ opened at $473.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $525.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.