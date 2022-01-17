Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67,505 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $39,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after purchasing an additional 380,388 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $67,585,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,612,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $213.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $146.53 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

