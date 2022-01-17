Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 919,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,516 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $50,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 350.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth $196,281,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,506,000 after acquiring an additional 879,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,332,000 after acquiring an additional 851,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $52.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.87, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.19.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

