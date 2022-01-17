Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 25.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,691 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $44,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,600,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.68.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $39,305,280. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDG stock opened at $645.38 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $517.37 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $623.48 and its 200 day moving average is $627.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.