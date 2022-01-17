Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,529 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $47,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after buying an additional 2,654,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $290,398,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 197.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,184,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,220,000 after purchasing an additional 787,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 37.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,239,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,650,000 after purchasing an additional 338,366 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $262.62 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $265.23. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.63.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

