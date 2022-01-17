Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 97,099 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,999,000 after buying an additional 219,562 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 515,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,653,000 after buying an additional 14,836 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $56.35 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

