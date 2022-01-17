Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.90.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:CFG opened at $56.35 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.