City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of City worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of City by 2,856.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 135,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 131,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in City by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,271,000 after acquiring an additional 56,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in City by 12.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,804 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in City by 36.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in City by 17.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHCO opened at $85.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.52. City Holding has a 12-month low of $68.55 and a 12-month high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that City Holding will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. City’s payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

