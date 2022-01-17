CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,888,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,485 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $68,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,069,000 after buying an additional 81,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,687,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after buying an additional 81,643 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,595,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,186,000 after buying an additional 214,908 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,261,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after purchasing an additional 44,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $26.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.34.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

