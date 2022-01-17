Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 211.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,718,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.42. 39,583,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,986,250. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $673.55 billion, a PE ratio of 83.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.63.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

