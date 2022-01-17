Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $324,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,653,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,299,000 after acquiring an additional 810,302 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,755,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after acquiring an additional 152,174 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,344,000 after acquiring an additional 403,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,468,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,996,000 after acquiring an additional 123,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,671,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,245,000 after acquiring an additional 94,821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.81. 941,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,340. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $53.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27.

