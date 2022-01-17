Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,571 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RF traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $25.41. 10,115,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,361,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $25.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.66.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

