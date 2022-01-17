Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 620 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,738,000 after buying an additional 44,561 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,397 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 71,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 8,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,020. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.80. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $86.38 and a twelve month high of $103.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.