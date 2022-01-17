CoinPoker Reaches Market Cap of $19.05 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 84.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0693 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $19.05 million and approximately $251,724.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00056657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

