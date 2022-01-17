Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Holdings Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $91.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.78.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COLM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

