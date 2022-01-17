Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,875,505 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Comcast were worth $160,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Comcast by 154.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 43,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.8% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.4% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 592,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,835,000 after buying an additional 45,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,836 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.68. 18,789,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,596,980. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $236.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

