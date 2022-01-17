Commerce Bank Acquires Shares of 7,995 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in WestRock by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,595,921,000 after purchasing an additional 459,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in WestRock by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after purchasing an additional 504,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WestRock by 8.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,329,000 after purchasing an additional 482,325 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in WestRock by 112.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $46.91 on Monday. WestRock has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

