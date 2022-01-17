Commerce Bank Has $344,000 Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLD. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 21.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 138.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLD. Stephens upped their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $234.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.52. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $179.50 and a one year high of $284.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.73 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

