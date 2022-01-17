Commerce Bank Makes New $388,000 Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $65.70 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

