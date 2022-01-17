Commerce Bank Raises Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLVT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $5,284,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $5,767,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clarivate alerts:

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of CLVT opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.