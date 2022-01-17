Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CryoLife by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,378,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,936,000 after purchasing an additional 171,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CryoLife by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in CryoLife by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,161,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,386,000 after acquiring an additional 39,188 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CryoLife by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,235,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,101,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CryoLife by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CryoLife alerts:

CRY opened at $19.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $753.17 million, a P/E ratio of 638.55 and a beta of 1.53. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.21.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. CryoLife had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CryoLife from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, Director Anthony B. Semedo bought 15,000 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $46,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CryoLife Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY).

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.