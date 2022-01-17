Commercial Metals (CMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on February 3rd

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th.

Commercial Metals has increased its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Commercial Metals has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $37.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,983.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,752 shares of company stock worth $1,434,237 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commercial Metals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 367,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Commercial Metals worth $25,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

