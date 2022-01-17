Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DermTech were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DermTech by 70.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,177,000 after purchasing an additional 677,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in DermTech by 43.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after purchasing an additional 468,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DermTech by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after purchasing an additional 278,443 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech during the third quarter worth $4,845,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DermTech by 39.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

DermTech stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $63,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $32,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DMTK. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on DermTech in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

