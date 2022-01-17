Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in UMB Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 727.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,787 shares of company stock valued at $712,346. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UMBF. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

UMB Financial stock opened at $111.41 on Monday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $111.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

