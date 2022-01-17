Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 89.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,421 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CONMED by 1,826.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 207,896 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,968,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CONMED by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,436 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 35,159 shares during the period.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $135.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.23 and a 200-day moving average of $136.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.57. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $106.15 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

In other CONMED news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 9,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total value of $1,396,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $3,676,002.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,211 shares of company stock valued at $11,862,421 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

