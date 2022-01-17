Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 373.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,501,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 66,468 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

GSG stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $18.32.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.