Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,875 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 33.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,941,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,734,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Hayward by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,706,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,470,000 after buying an additional 1,390,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,318,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,911,000 after buying an additional 477,810 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 13,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $380,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $278,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,069 shares of company stock valued at $11,020,214 over the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

