Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 118 Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

Shares of EXI stock opened at $122.30 on Monday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a one year low of $103.34 and a one year high of $125.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.79.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

